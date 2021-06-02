Of Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Rachel and Stephen Wolf of Deary, a son, Benjamin Henry Wolf, born Saturday.
Shelby Bozzuto and Cameron Berglund of Lewiston, a son, Cannon Michael Berglund, born Sunday.
Jenna and Jessie Messick of Lewiston, a daughter, Eliza Jane Messick, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Ryan Gregory Kelso and McKenzie Ann Hunt, both of Lewiston.
William Christopher Fowler and Angela Lynn Bergamo, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Megan Elizabeth Cooper and Chanito John Wayne Torrez, both of Lewiston.
Caleb Wayne Bingman and Samantha Dawn Chandler, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Corine A. DeForest and Jerry Lee DeForest
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Martha E.A. Gustin, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a felony. Sentenced to one year in prison, restitution, fines and court costs.
Dina L. Wilson, 54, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Scheduling conference set for July 21.
Teresa L. Breahears, 46, of Juliaetta, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Scheduling conference set for July 21.
Eric L. Baker, 34, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgement and sentenced to two years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Roger A. Hecht, 68, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for June 16.
David W. Nichols, 38, of Grangeville, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for June 16.
Kristopher R. Evans, 30, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for June 9.
Jason P. Waring, 31, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and DUI and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for June 9.
Michael D. Boswell, 46, of Lewiston, charged with domestic battery, a felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for June 9.
Jaime R. Hardy, 25, of Lewiston, charged with domestic battery, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for June 16.
Taylor S. Shell, 27, of Moscow, charged with eluding a law enforcement officer with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for June 9.