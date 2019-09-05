Of Wednesday, Sept., 4, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Alexis Peters and Carey Chambers, of Orofino, a daughter, Olivia Louise Chambers, born Saturday.
Courtney and Jonathan Newhouse, of Clarkston, a son, Waylon Jonathan Kyle Newhouse, born Monday.
Destiny and Jeffrey Miller, of Lewiston, a son, Emmett Matthew Miller, born Tuesday.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Kelley R. Hutchins, 53, 1323 Poplar St., Clarkston, charged with possessing a marijuana vape pen in a correctional facility, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 18.
Michael J. Mallory, 42, 510 Silcott Court, Lewiston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. A pretrial conference is set for Sept. 17.
Tharin S. Helvik, 30, 7318 Mesquite Lane, Casper, Wyo., charged with aggravated DUI, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 11.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Della J. Enyeart, 28, 2809 Eighth Ave. N., Lewiston, DUI, withheld judgment granted, fined $609.70, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended, credited for one day served and 12 hours of community service in lieu of jail, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Morgan A. Sweener, 25, 1205 Shellburn Drive, Orofino, DUI, fined $602.50, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for one year.
Cody S. Freeburg, 47, 713 28th St. N., Lewiston, DUI, fined $352.50, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for one year.
Blaine L. O’Harra, 25, 1921 Broadview Drive, Lewiston, DUI, withheld judgment granted, fined $702.50, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Crime Reports
An unidentified suspect kicked at and tore down partitions dividing stalls in a bathroom, causing $2,000 in damage at Airport Park, 528 Cedar Ave., Lewiston.
An unlocked garage was entered and a chain saw with a 16-inch blade valued at $350 was reported stolen on the 1200 block of Prospect Avenue in Lewiston.