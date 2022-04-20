Of Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Annie Stanger-Clark and Gary Clark Jr., of Lapwai, a daughter, Sa’Rain HuckleBear Clark, born Saturday.
Emma Main and Cody Link, of Kamiah, a daughter, Mya Marie Link, born Saturday.
Patrina and Cody Miller, of Lewiston, a son, Evan Guy Miller, born Saturday.
Averie Proctor and Mitchell Morrow, of Stites, a son, Augustus Everett Morrow, born Monday.
Kirsten Cook-Anderson and Dylan Anderson, of Pierce, a daughter, Locklynn Shane Anderson, born Monday.
Sophie and Isaiah Taylor, of Moscow, a son, Frank West Taylor, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Patrick David West, of Goshen, Ind., and Anaia Celeste Schultz, of Lewiston.
Dennis Wayne Lombard Jr. and Stephanie Lynn Sams, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Kasey Todd Morgan and Alyssa Janice Monda, both of Clarkston.
Hailey Rose Connerly and Wyatt Jeffrey Lunders, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Joseph Forgue and Soncia Boren.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Dakota C. Griggs, 28, of Lewiston, charged with felony domestic battery. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.
Bernice A. Jones, 44, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.
Aaron A. Carr, 32, of Peck, charged with two counts of battery of a law enforcement officer, both felonies. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.
Harley D. Jordan, 28, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.
Ryan K. Schleiper, 27, of Clarkston, charged with grand theft and seven counts of criminal possession of a financial transaction card, financial transaction number and financial transaction card forgery devices, all felonies. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.
Richard D. Beidman, 28, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Loyal O. Dickson, 37, of Moscow, two counts of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, sentenced to two months in jail.
Eric N. Bickler, 33, of Culdesac, unlawful issuance of a bank check, a gross misdemeanor, sentenced to 364 days in jail, suspended, ordered to complete one year of probation.
Rion E. Post, 21, of Pendleton, Ore., pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief.
Jeremy M. Romanoff, 36, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, domestic violence.
Walter E. Sanders, 44, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle with a special endangerment enhancement, DUI, second-degree driving with a suspended license.