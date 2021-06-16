Of Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Gloria Garcia and Zachary Terry of Clarkston, a son, Luka Terry, born Sunday.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Danelle D. Bame and Timothy J. Harper.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Jamie L. Waltari, 54, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for June 29.

Christopher T. Amonson, 39, of Redmond, Ore., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Scheduling conference set for Aug. 4.

Steven R. Cahala Jr., 36, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to felony DUI. Sentencing suspended, admitted to veteran’s treatment court.

Megan Y. Peterson, 34, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to felony DUI. Sentencing suspended, admitted to substance abuse treatment court in Latah County.

Jamie I. Westman, 40, of East Wenatchee, Wash., pleaded guilty to eluding a law enforcement officer, a felony, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgement and sentenced to three years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Kaylee M. Adams, 18, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated assault, a felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for June 30.

Crime Reports

A motorcycle that was reportedly stolen from Mac’s Cycle in Clarkston was recovered by Clarkston police in a field near Fair and 14th streets on Tuesday.