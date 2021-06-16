Of Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Gloria Garcia and Zachary Terry of Clarkston, a son, Luka Terry, born Sunday.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Danelle D. Bame and Timothy J. Harper.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Jamie L. Waltari, 54, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for June 29.
Christopher T. Amonson, 39, of Redmond, Ore., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Scheduling conference set for Aug. 4.
Steven R. Cahala Jr., 36, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to felony DUI. Sentencing suspended, admitted to veteran’s treatment court.
Megan Y. Peterson, 34, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to felony DUI. Sentencing suspended, admitted to substance abuse treatment court in Latah County.
Jamie I. Westman, 40, of East Wenatchee, Wash., pleaded guilty to eluding a law enforcement officer, a felony, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgement and sentenced to three years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Kaylee M. Adams, 18, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated assault, a felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for June 30.
Crime Reports
A motorcycle that was reportedly stolen from Mac’s Cycle in Clarkston was recovered by Clarkston police in a field near Fair and 14th streets on Tuesday.