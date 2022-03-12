Of Friday, March 11, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Randi and Marcus Wiseley, of Lewiston, a son, Henry Willoughby Wiseley, born Thursday.
Desirae Hoke, of Clarkston, a daughter, Rayanna Marie Wimberly, born Friday.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Justin N.J. Carlson, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and was granted a withheld judgment. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 3 years probation, 100 hours community service and fees.