Of Friday, March 11, 2022

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Randi and Marcus Wiseley, of Lewiston, a son, Henry Willoughby Wiseley, born Thursday.

Desirae Hoke, of Clarkston, a daughter, Rayanna Marie Wimberly, born Friday.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Justin N.J. Carlson, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and was granted a withheld judgment. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 3 years probation, 100 hours community service and fees.

