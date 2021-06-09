Of Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Mitchell Patrick Wilson and Jessica Dawn Clark, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Chanel Kain Osburn and Daniel Wayne Ackerland, both of Clarkston.
Brett Stevan Jurries and Tammy Lynn Galbreath, both of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Jacob T. Largent, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a felony. Sentenced to 2-6 years in prison, court retained jurisdiction up to one year, restitution, fines and court costs.
Scott O. Lindell, 49, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property, a felony. Sentencing set for July 13.
Nelson I. Moore, 29, of Antone, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for July 13.
Rocklin D. Rider, 64, of Craigmont, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for July 13.
Heather M. Joepino, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Donna J. Lewis, 48, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to eluding a law enforcement officer, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, suspended in lieu of five years probation, driver’s license suspended one year, fines and court costs.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Christopher S. Freand, 48, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to two counts of third-degree child molestation, furnishing alcohol to a minor, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, indecent liberties with forcible compulsion.
Matthew D. Bynum, 31, Clarkston transient, pleaded innocent to felony harassment.
Rebecca L. Miller, 44, Clarkston transient, pleaded innocent to two counts of residential burglary, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree theft.
Christin E. Cole, 31, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to two counts of third-degree assault, interference with a health care facility, and resisting arrest.
Thomas C. Prior, 24, Asotin, first-degree burglary, custodial assault, sentenced to 41 months in prison.
Ruben T. Padilla, 29, Nezperce, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence; sentenced to 21 days in jail under first time offender waiver.
Evan A. Mock, 26, Sheridan, Ore., first-degree burglary, sentenced to 50 months in prison.
Michael E. Dickson, also known as Michael E. Clugey, 65, Clarkston, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for all time served.
Britney L. Hart, 34, Culdesac, residential burglary, domestic violence, fourth-degree assault; sentenced to six months of in-patient treatment under drug offender sentencing alternative.
Joshua P. Dinges, 38, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to first-degree kidnapping, domestic violence, first-degree attempted rape, first-degree burglary with weapons enhancement, violation of a court order, and third-degree malicious mischief. Next court appearance is set for June 21.
Crime Reports
A naked man was reportedly caught swimming in a pool on the 1400 block of Sycamore Street in Clarkston. The homeowner chased him off with a gun, according to police reports.