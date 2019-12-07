Of Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Madison Gunter and James Robison, of Anatone, a son, Noah Alan Robison, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Janet Lee Schumaker and Thomas Jerome Clemens, both of Asotin.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Ginger Seubert against Anthony Seubert

Leah R. Walker against Ian T. Walker

Granted

Travis M. Everts and LoriAnne Everts

Madeline Renfrow and David C. Vache

Kimberly R. Potratz and Nathan P. Gilbert

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Cher A. Moore, 49, of Winchester, charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 18.

Crime Reports

A black Coach purse with cash inside with a total value of $1,500 was reported stolen out of a vehicle on the 600 block of Third Avenue in Lewiston.

Gold, silver, bronze, a Leupold range finder, passports, birth certificates, foreign currency and a safe with a total value of $679 were reported stolen from a storage unit at Bob’s Garage Doors on the 1400 block of Ripon Avenue in Lewiston.

