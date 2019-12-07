Of Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Madison Gunter and James Robison, of Anatone, a son, Noah Alan Robison, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Janet Lee Schumaker and Thomas Jerome Clemens, both of Asotin.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Ginger Seubert against Anthony Seubert
Leah R. Walker against Ian T. Walker
Granted
Travis M. Everts and LoriAnne Everts
Madeline Renfrow and David C. Vache
Kimberly R. Potratz and Nathan P. Gilbert
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Cher A. Moore, 49, of Winchester, charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 18.
Crime Reports
A black Coach purse with cash inside with a total value of $1,500 was reported stolen out of a vehicle on the 600 block of Third Avenue in Lewiston.
Gold, silver, bronze, a Leupold range finder, passports, birth certificates, foreign currency and a safe with a total value of $679 were reported stolen from a storage unit at Bob’s Garage Doors on the 1400 block of Ripon Avenue in Lewiston.