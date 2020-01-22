Of Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Carlee and Levi Nichols, of Lewiston, a daughter, Lenora Jacqueline Nichols, born Monday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Joy H. Ingram against Jesse D. Ingram.

Crime Reports

A carburetor and distributor coil, marine battery, two fishing rods and reels and a sharpening stone with a total value of $845 were reported stolen out of a boat parked at a residence on the 26400 block of Court Lane in Lewiston.

A tail light on a 2011 Ford Fusion was reported smashed in an incident of vandalism on the 900 block of Idaho Street in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $400.

The driver’s door on a 2016 Dodge Caravan was reported damaged in a hit-and-run collision on the 600 block of Bryden Avenue in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $1,000.

Money and 50 pieces of jewelry with a total value of $10,000 were reported stolen from a residence on the 300 block of Fourth Street in Lewiston.

