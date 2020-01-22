Of Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Carlee and Levi Nichols, of Lewiston, a daughter, Lenora Jacqueline Nichols, born Monday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Joy H. Ingram against Jesse D. Ingram.
Crime Reports
A carburetor and distributor coil, marine battery, two fishing rods and reels and a sharpening stone with a total value of $845 were reported stolen out of a boat parked at a residence on the 26400 block of Court Lane in Lewiston.
A tail light on a 2011 Ford Fusion was reported smashed in an incident of vandalism on the 900 block of Idaho Street in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $400.
The driver’s door on a 2016 Dodge Caravan was reported damaged in a hit-and-run collision on the 600 block of Bryden Avenue in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $1,000.
Money and 50 pieces of jewelry with a total value of $10,000 were reported stolen from a residence on the 300 block of Fourth Street in Lewiston.