Of Monday, Sept. 30, 2019
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Brandon Lee Pierce and Lace Dianne Fogleman, both of Asotin.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Dayne P. Sells and Kyley J. Sells
Crime Reports
A red-and-black mountain bicycle valued at $150 had its chain cut and was reported stolen on the 2900 block of Magnolia Street in Lewiston.
A pickup truck had a vulgar message carved into the passenger side door, causing $1,000 in damage on the 600 block of Preston Avenue in Lewiston.
A Lewiston woman was contacted by phone by a scammer claiming she had won $7 million from the “American publisher’s sweepstakes” and she needed to send $8,300 to pay off taxes on her winnings via overnight mail to an address in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The woman sent the money and then was recontacted and the scammer asked for an additional $239,000 and the woman refused and reported the crime. No suspects have been identified.