Of Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kelli and Austin Johnson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Maris Rae Johnson, born Thursday.
Abigail and Matthew Davis, of Clarkston, a son, Samuel Alyn Davis, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Evan Carter Downey and Antoinette Cheree Eneas, both of Lapwai.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Denise White and Matthew White.
Michael Tews and Ernestine Tews.
Granted
Faith Marie Bazil and Wendell Alexander Bazil.
Brandon James Luper and Brook Suean Luper.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Seth W. Biggs, 34, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), both felonies. Sentenced to 2 years jail with 30 days discretionary and credited with two days and penitentiary suspended for each charge, 100 hours of community service, four years felony probation to serve concurrent and pay $1,631 in fees.
Darlena M. Stuart, 38, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail discretionary, 100 hours of community service, three years felony probation and pay $845.50.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Shaudrayanna A. Hales-Memmott, 26, of Orofino, charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony. Status conference Feb. 13.
Misty M. Shoemaker, 42, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 27.
