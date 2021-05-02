Of Friday, April 30, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brian Allen George and Sydney Jennifer Israel, both of Lewiston.
Hugh Lane Powell of Orofino and Memri Rollins Hartrick of Ellensburg, Wash.
Tobias Daniel Thill and Heidi Michelle Beloit, both of Lewiston.
Donald Ray Chilson of Genesee and Morgan Ashley Jones of Lewiston.
Joshua Lee Satter and Kareena Robyn Stanley, both of Lewiston.
Todd Allan Marshall and Tazia Rosemary Baldwin, both of Lewiston.
Of Saturday, May 1, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Audrie Smith and Logan Crozier of Clarkston, a daughter, Phoenix Aurora Knott, born Thursday.
Mary Ethridge of Culdesac, a son, Gabriel Ryett Ethridge, born Friday.
Renee and Caleb Thon of Lewiston, a son, Connor Blaine Thon, born Friday.
Andrea and Clark Baldus of Lewiston, a son, Davis Clark Baldus, born Friday.
Kassadee Clark and Aaron Evans of Lewiston, a son, Jaidyn Thomas Evans, born Friday.
Emily and Dylan Prigge of Cottonwood, a son, Leo Andrew Prigge, born Saturday.