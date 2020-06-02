Of Monday, June 1, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Justin Tyler Nystrom, of Lewiston, and Stephanie Nicole Johnson, of Clarkston.
Zachary Gene Cruz, of Vancouver, Wash., and Kailee Diane Poe, of Clarkston.
Jacob Michael Weber and Sera Evelyn Babino, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Eoshauna D. Frisbey against Richard L. Risley
Crime Reports
The door on a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was reported pried open and a Chrome laptop computer was reported stolen on the 1600 block of Seventh Avenue in Lewiston. Damage to the car was estimated at $500 and the computer was valued at $300.
The right side of a Chevrolet Cruze (unknown year) was reportedly damaged in a hit-and-run collision that dented, scraped the side of the car and broke the outside mirror of the car on the 2000 block of 17th Street at WinCo in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $2,000.