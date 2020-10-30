Of Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Johanna and Shawn Stubbers, of Cottonwood, a son, Reece Gregory Stubbers, born Wednesday.

Sarah and Kyle Rail, of Clarkston, a son, Arturo Elwood Rail, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Kaeley Dawn Stricker and Raechel Anne Sabey, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Stephanie A. Brannan against Jason C. Brannan

Cory M. Chaffin against Roxie Chaffin

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Austin J.P. Newton, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to forgery, a felony, sentencing is set for Nov. 5.

Matthew J. Olson, 30, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing is set for Dec. 17.

Wendy M. Buck, 28, of Everett, Wash., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing is set for Dec. 10.

Judge Jeff Brudie

James H. Wilson, 31, of Lewiston, second-degree stalking, a felony, sentenced to 60 days in jail, credit for 60 days served and $157.50 in fines and fees.

James H. Wilson, 31, of Lewiston, battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, three years indeterminate, prison suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $245.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for five years.

Dustin C. Keltner, 40, no address, eluding, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, two years indeterminate, $245.50 in fines and fees, the court retains jurisdiction for 365 days after which Keltner will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve out the remainder of his prison sentence.

Jennifer D. Baxter, 57, of Lewiston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days of discretionary jail time, $345.50 in fines and fees, 100 hours of community service and placed on probation for three years.

Tags

