Of Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Johanna and Shawn Stubbers, of Cottonwood, a son, Reece Gregory Stubbers, born Wednesday.
Sarah and Kyle Rail, of Clarkston, a son, Arturo Elwood Rail, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kaeley Dawn Stricker and Raechel Anne Sabey, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Stephanie A. Brannan against Jason C. Brannan
Cory M. Chaffin against Roxie Chaffin
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Austin J.P. Newton, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to forgery, a felony, sentencing is set for Nov. 5.
Matthew J. Olson, 30, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing is set for Dec. 17.
Wendy M. Buck, 28, of Everett, Wash., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing is set for Dec. 10.
Judge Jeff Brudie
James H. Wilson, 31, of Lewiston, second-degree stalking, a felony, sentenced to 60 days in jail, credit for 60 days served and $157.50 in fines and fees.
James H. Wilson, 31, of Lewiston, battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, three years indeterminate, prison suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $245.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for five years.
Dustin C. Keltner, 40, no address, eluding, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, two years indeterminate, $245.50 in fines and fees, the court retains jurisdiction for 365 days after which Keltner will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve out the remainder of his prison sentence.
Jennifer D. Baxter, 57, of Lewiston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days of discretionary jail time, $345.50 in fines and fees, 100 hours of community service and placed on probation for three years.