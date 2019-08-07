Of Tuesday, August 6, 2019
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Patrick Raymon Keenan and Samantha Danielle Marshall-Keever, both of Lewiston.
Brett Allen Carman and Donna Marie Day, both of Clarkston.
Wade Louis Wickizer and Hannah Rose Cornforth, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Gregory Louis Ruble, 53, 2180 Columbia St., Pomeroy, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. A pretrial conference is set for Aug. 20.
Crime Reports
A pack containing a chain saw, knives and other tools with a total value of $1,500 was reported stolen off of an all-terrain vehicle parked outside a home on the 800 block of Linden Avenue in Lewiston.
An air-conditioner unit was taken from a window, and a futon was taken from the front porch for a total value of $500 from of a home on the 3100 block of 10th Street in Lewiston.
A light bar valued at $200 was taken from the front of a Jeep on the 500 block of Seventh Street.