Of Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Patricia Clark and Dakota Purinton, of Asotin, a son, Loghan Rhylee Purinton, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Nicholas Allen Wasson and Erica Danielle Johnson, both of Lewiston.

Ryan Christopher Thompson, of Lewiston, and Shalaya Lynn Boyd, of Clarkston.

Gunnar James Knecht and Alexis Carmela Yvette Ebeck, both of Genesee.

Cody Claud Bivens and Emily Lela Mae Hesselholt, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Jacob M. Wilson against Tenille Wilson

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Carmen Leeann Wakili and Sorosh Wakili

Chelsey Nichol Puhl and Marc Daniel Puhl

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Jai C. Patterson, 24, 833 Linden Ave., Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony. Sentencing is set for May 7.

Adam B. Jones, 40, 607 29th St., Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a felony. Sentencing is set for April 9.

Bradley K. Oliver, 32, 3525 12th St. Apt. 6, Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI. Diverted to Veterans Treatment Court with diversion program hearing set for March 19.

ShaDeen A. Haller, 25, 2126 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a felony, sentenced to problem solving court-drug court.

Jason J. Simpson, 39, 2204 Cedar Ave., Lewiston, pleaded guilty to battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony. Sentencing set for May 7.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Eshaniah R.I.C.L. McGahuey, 22, 3309 Fourth St., Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for March 18.

Tags

Recommended for you