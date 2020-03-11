Of Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Patricia Clark and Dakota Purinton, of Asotin, a son, Loghan Rhylee Purinton, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Nicholas Allen Wasson and Erica Danielle Johnson, both of Lewiston.
Ryan Christopher Thompson, of Lewiston, and Shalaya Lynn Boyd, of Clarkston.
Gunnar James Knecht and Alexis Carmela Yvette Ebeck, both of Genesee.
Cody Claud Bivens and Emily Lela Mae Hesselholt, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Jacob M. Wilson against Tenille Wilson
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Carmen Leeann Wakili and Sorosh Wakili
Chelsey Nichol Puhl and Marc Daniel Puhl
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Jai C. Patterson, 24, 833 Linden Ave., Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony. Sentencing is set for May 7.
Adam B. Jones, 40, 607 29th St., Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a felony. Sentencing is set for April 9.
Bradley K. Oliver, 32, 3525 12th St. Apt. 6, Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI. Diverted to Veterans Treatment Court with diversion program hearing set for March 19.
ShaDeen A. Haller, 25, 2126 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a felony, sentenced to problem solving court-drug court.
Jason J. Simpson, 39, 2204 Cedar Ave., Lewiston, pleaded guilty to battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony. Sentencing set for May 7.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Eshaniah R.I.C.L. McGahuey, 22, 3309 Fourth St., Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for March 18.