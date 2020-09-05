Of Friday, Sept. 4, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Daniel Uriah Wilcoxon and Casandra Lynn Mares, both of Lewiston.
Ryan Patrick Hasenoehrl and Shelby Lynn Durham, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Kheigan Tollef Bott and Katherine Sarah Thompson, both of Asotin.
Jonathon Micheal Tanner and Joy Louise Reinhardt, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Sherry M. Hall against Darnell W. Hall
Kenneth O. Severson against Jenny L. Lopez-Severson
Shaw T. Stafford against Ashley N. Huntington
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Joshua M.R. Wakefield, 28, of Lewiston, possession of a controlled substance (methadone), a felony, sentenced to three years in prison, four years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail time, 100 hours of community service and placed on probation for five years.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Shaun K. Rugg, 40, of Lewiston, DUI excessive, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, $1,052.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for two years.
Roy L. Babb, 76, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, credit for two days served, $502.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for six months.
Jalani K. Kidd, 26, of Lapwai, inattentive driving, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 19 days suspended, credit for one day served, $457.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for six months.
David L. Hengen, 52, of Kendrick, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $716.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for 364 days.
Arianna M. Bounds, 20, of Lewiston, telephone use to annoy, harass, intimidate or threaten, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 26 days suspended, 48 hours of community service in lieu of four days in jail, $636.30 in fines and fees and placed on probation for six months.
Steven J. Leonard, 29, of Lewiston, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days jail, 165 days suspended, credit for 15 days served, $187.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for two years.
Monique L. Picard, 38, of Lapwai, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days in jail, $1,138.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 180 days and placed on probation for two years.