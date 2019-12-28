Of Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Hattie Coversup and Fletcher Penney, of Lapwai, a daughter, Alora Tyone Bear, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Tyler Ray Burke and Elizabeth J. Jenkins, both of Lewiston.
Crime Reports
A black briefcase, Canon camera, tools and keys with a total value of $300 were reported stolen out of a 2010 GMC pickup truck on the 3700 block of 11th Street East in Lewiston.
A violin with a value of $300 was reported stolen from a residence in the 1400 block of Bryden Avenue in Lewiston.
Gucci shoes, a Viewsonic projector, Apple TV, X-Box, iPad, Adidas backpack and a North Face backpack with a total value of $2,350 were reported stolen from a residence on the 800 block of 10th Avenue in Lewiston.
An after-market car stereo was reported damaged in an attempted theft from a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer on the 1200 block of Chestnut Street in Clarkston. Damage is estimated at $300.