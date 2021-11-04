Of Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Darby and Jesse Zick, of Orofino, a daughter, Wrenley Capri Zick, born Tuesday.

Mayze Daniels and Darrell Parodi, of Orofino, a son, Amen Blaze Parodi, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Gavin Shane Mark, of Milton-Freewater, Ore., and Morgan Anne Ratchford, of Kennewick.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Court Commissioner Thomas Cox

Adam B. Riggs, 27, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Brooke Burns

Rikki M. Hart, 30, of Clarkston, second-degree assault, sentenced to 14 months in prison.

Marcus W. DePriest, 40, of Clarkston, felony DUI, sentenced to 43 months in prison.

Melissa R. Covarrubias-Sandoval, 34, of Clarkston, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for all time served.

Richard L. LaForge, 58, a Clarkston transient, second-degree attempted robbery, sentenced to 2.25 months in jail.

Shanna M. White, 46, Clarkston, harassment, domestic violence, fourth-degree assault, sentenced to 364 days in jail, credit for one day served, remaining 363 days suspended.

Jason L. Sullivan, 36, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to residential burglary, domestic violence, violation of a court order. Next hearing is on Nov. 16.

Crime Reports

More than $500 in cash was reported stolen from an office on the 1600 block of G Street in Lewiston.

Two storage totes containing raft tubes, snorkels, a kayak anchor and inflatable pool toys valued at $500 was reported stolen from the 2400 block of 12th Avenue in Lewiston.

