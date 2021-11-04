Of Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Darby and Jesse Zick, of Orofino, a daughter, Wrenley Capri Zick, born Tuesday.
Mayze Daniels and Darrell Parodi, of Orofino, a son, Amen Blaze Parodi, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Gavin Shane Mark, of Milton-Freewater, Ore., and Morgan Anne Ratchford, of Kennewick.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Court Commissioner Thomas Cox
Adam B. Riggs, 27, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Judge Brooke Burns
Rikki M. Hart, 30, of Clarkston, second-degree assault, sentenced to 14 months in prison.
Marcus W. DePriest, 40, of Clarkston, felony DUI, sentenced to 43 months in prison.
Melissa R. Covarrubias-Sandoval, 34, of Clarkston, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for all time served.
Richard L. LaForge, 58, a Clarkston transient, second-degree attempted robbery, sentenced to 2.25 months in jail.
Shanna M. White, 46, Clarkston, harassment, domestic violence, fourth-degree assault, sentenced to 364 days in jail, credit for one day served, remaining 363 days suspended.
Jason L. Sullivan, 36, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to residential burglary, domestic violence, violation of a court order. Next hearing is on Nov. 16.
Crime Reports
More than $500 in cash was reported stolen from an office on the 1600 block of G Street in Lewiston.
Two storage totes containing raft tubes, snorkels, a kayak anchor and inflatable pool toys valued at $500 was reported stolen from the 2400 block of 12th Avenue in Lewiston.