Of Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jolistia Calfrobe and Cody Begay, of Culdesac, a daughter, Dylani Leeann Calfrobe-Begay, born Monday.

Jade Gutzman and Austin Reed, of Lewiston, a daughter, Hallie Jo Lynn Reed, born Monday.

Hillary and Dustin Jones, of Lewiston, a daughter, Waylynn Louise Jones, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

David Stewart Sullivan and Mary JoAnn Sullivan, both of Lenore.

Asotin County

Michael Dean Lupinacci and Kayla Ann Sparks, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Angela Settle and Patrick Lacey.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Jessica Lee Beye and Ray Robert Beye III.

Granted

James Michael Grochala and Rachel Deanna Grochala.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Jeffrey A. Delong, 64, of Asotin, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. Next hearing is Feb. 14.

Judge Thomas Cox

Travis J. Frisbey, 43, of Clarkston, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Crime Reports

A white 2018 Audi parked at Albertsons in Clarkston, 400 block of Bridge Street, was reportedly scratched with a key. Damage is estimated at $500.

