Of Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jolistia Calfrobe and Cody Begay, of Culdesac, a daughter, Dylani Leeann Calfrobe-Begay, born Monday.
Jade Gutzman and Austin Reed, of Lewiston, a daughter, Hallie Jo Lynn Reed, born Monday.
Hillary and Dustin Jones, of Lewiston, a daughter, Waylynn Louise Jones, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
David Stewart Sullivan and Mary JoAnn Sullivan, both of Lenore.
Asotin County
Michael Dean Lupinacci and Kayla Ann Sparks, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Angela Settle and Patrick Lacey.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Jessica Lee Beye and Ray Robert Beye III.
Granted
James Michael Grochala and Rachel Deanna Grochala.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Jeffrey A. Delong, 64, of Asotin, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. Next hearing is Feb. 14.
Judge Thomas Cox
Travis J. Frisbey, 43, of Clarkston, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, sentenced to 30 months in prison.
Crime Reports
A white 2018 Audi parked at Albertsons in Clarkston, 400 block of Bridge Street, was reportedly scratched with a key. Damage is estimated at $500.