Of Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Whitney and Jason Barnes, of Lewiston, a son, Beckham Peter Barnes, born Monday.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Dusty T. Blevins and Holly Anglen.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Joseph L. Swartz, 66, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 160 days jail with 170 suspended, credited with one day served, 108 hours of community service in lieu of nine days jail, 12 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $417.30 in fees.
Brook M. Zanetti, 47, of Silverton, Idaho, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days Idaho Department of Correction, 55 days suspended, 60 hours of community service, 12 months of supervised probation and pay $1,238.50.
Victor H. Marshall, 73, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 50 days suspended, credited with two days served, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days, 12 months supervised probation and pay $1,138.50 in fees.
Deion R. Hatch, 30, of Tulalip, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUI excessive withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 50 days suspended and credited with five days served, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, 2 years supervised probation, driver’s license suspended one year and pay $1,388.50.
Judge Michelle Evans
David A. Johnson, 45, homeless, was charged with grand theft, a felony. Preliminary hearing Aug. 31.
Kelby A. Krause, 32, of Spokane, was charged with acquiring a financial transaction card with intent to defraud, a felony. Preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Bruce G. Hill, 60, of Anatone, pleaded not guilty to three counts of felony harassment.
Roxie M. Chaffin, 32, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to two counts of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, and resisting arrest.
Brandon R. Speer, 28, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, domestic violence, felony harassment.
Shawn D. Warren, 45, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to felony harassment, domestic violence, fourth-degree assault, reckless endangerment, third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Zachary E. Black, 28, of Lewiston, fourth-degree assault, sentenced to 364 days in jail with credit for four days served, remaining 360 days suspended.
Reggie D. Leinweber, 72, of Seattle, felony harassment, sentenced to five months in jail.
Leon E. Gordon, 43, of Asotin, pleaded not guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Dominique I. Williams, 26, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to four counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft.
Donavan J. Booker, 34, transient, pleaded not guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.
Brandy R. Larsen, 44, of Clarkston, second-degree theft, sentenced to two days in jail.
Shirley A. Mickelson, 33, of Asotin, attempted residential burglary, domestic violence, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, sentenced to 61 days in jail with credit for 31 days served, remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.
William J. Allen, 40, of Grangeville, second-degree burglary, sentenced to six months in jail.
Richard H. Peterson, 38, of Lewiston, felony stalking, domestic violence, felony cyberstalking domestic violence, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to 36 months in prison and 36 months of community custody.