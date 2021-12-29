Of Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Ryan David LeFebvre and Kimberly Gail Sines, both of Lewiston.

Brian Patrick Lanouette and Zadie Mazell Bielejec, both of Everett.

Richard William Vigue, of Lewiston, and Erika Lee Raggio, of Clarkston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Cindy Crouch and Quinten Crouch.

Granted

Gene Robert Landrus and Kasey Lee Landrus.

Ashton Johns and Sarah Johns.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Kenneth R. Decker, 31 of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Jan. 13.

David G. Hanks, 49, of Yakima, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 29.

Jordan A. McNish, 18, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Jan. 20.

William A. Ray, 61, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Jan. 20.

