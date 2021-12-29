Of Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Ryan David LeFebvre and Kimberly Gail Sines, both of Lewiston.
Brian Patrick Lanouette and Zadie Mazell Bielejec, both of Everett.
Richard William Vigue, of Lewiston, and Erika Lee Raggio, of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Cindy Crouch and Quinten Crouch.
Granted
Gene Robert Landrus and Kasey Lee Landrus.
Ashton Johns and Sarah Johns.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Kenneth R. Decker, 31 of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Jan. 13.
David G. Hanks, 49, of Yakima, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 29.
Jordan A. McNish, 18, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Jan. 20.
William A. Ray, 61, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Jan. 20.