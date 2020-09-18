Of Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Robyn and Clint Sullivan, of Lewiston, a daughter, Josephine Bea Sullivan, born Wednesday.
Melody Kaufman-Christensen and Damion Roeder, of Clarkston, a son, Kaiden Lee Roeder, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Michael Sean William Roberts and Camille Starr Schumacher, both of Juliaetta.
Kevin Michael Carter and Shantae Elise Kimball, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Lisa M. Kokemak against Eric A. Kokemak
Granted
Whitney E. Lunders and Rylan B. Lunders
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Layne C. Martin, 35, of Kent, Wash., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all felonies, sentenced to three years in prison, eight years indeterminate and $1,316.50 in fines and fees. The prison sentence runs concurrent with a sentence of three years in prison and four years indeterminate and another sentence of three years in prison and two years indeterminate.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Johnny J. Courts, 29, of Pomeroy, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 30.
Kevyn S. Goodman, 33, of Spokane Valley, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7.
Rhiannon L. Harrison, 31, of Spokane Valley, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7.
Dina L. Wilson, 53, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7.