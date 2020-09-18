Of Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Robyn and Clint Sullivan, of Lewiston, a daughter, Josephine Bea Sullivan, born Wednesday.

Melody Kaufman-Christensen and Damion Roeder, of Clarkston, a son, Kaiden Lee Roeder, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Michael Sean William Roberts and Camille Starr Schumacher, both of Juliaetta.

Kevin Michael Carter and Shantae Elise Kimball, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Lisa M. Kokemak against Eric A. Kokemak

Granted

Whitney E. Lunders and Rylan B. Lunders

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Layne C. Martin, 35, of Kent, Wash., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all felonies, sentenced to three years in prison, eight years indeterminate and $1,316.50 in fines and fees. The prison sentence runs concurrent with a sentence of three years in prison and four years indeterminate and another sentence of three years in prison and two years indeterminate.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Johnny J. Courts, 29, of Pomeroy, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 30.

Kevyn S. Goodman, 33, of Spokane Valley, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7.

Rhiannon L. Harrison, 31, of Spokane Valley, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7.

Dina L. Wilson, 53, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7.

