Of Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jason Leslie Dugdale and Rainee Suzanne Mellott, both of Lewiston.
Eric William Wittman and Victoria Ray Rudolph, both of Lapwai.
David Eugene Robertson and Miriam Wangari Kiragu, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Randy M. Berger against Mary K. Berger
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Michael W. McGarvey, 44, of Kooskia, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to one year in prison, three years indeterminate, credit for time served since May 4, 2020, and $285.50 in fines and fees.
Johnathan L. Smith, 48, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a scheduling conference is set for Nov. 18.
Michael E. Bursey, 29, of Lewiston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), sentenced to one year and six months in prison, credit for time served since July 12, 2020, and $285.50 in fines and fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
John R. Ammons Jr., 44, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 28.
Loyal O. Dickson III, 35, of Lewiston, charged with eluding and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 21.