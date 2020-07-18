Of Friday, July 17, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Felicia Simpsom and Lester Patton of Lewiston, a daughter, Awnalisa Marie Patton, born Wednesday.
Alicia Renne and Thomas Flodin of Lewiston, a son, Camden Brooks Flodin, born Wednesday.
Jacci and Cory Pearce of Lewiston, a son, Pace Ben Pearce, born Thursday.
Elizabeth Myers and Garret Weddle of Peck, a daughter, Billy Renee Weddle, born Thursday.
Brianna and Brandom Vantosky of Lewiston, a son, Roman Christopher Vantosky, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
David Michael Evett and Janet Elizabeth Parent, both of Lewiston.
Joseph David Nyberg of Clarkston and Alisha Nichole Rux of Lewiston.
Mitchell Madison Dollemore and Lindsay Rae Nuxoll, both of Clarkston.
Carson Taylor Holman of Clarkston and Danielle Marie Kammers of Lewiston.
Raymond Bradley Moore and Shawna Diane Carlson of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Andrew Robert Schmidt of Lewiston and Kaelee Kehaulani Reed of Colfax.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Hailey D. Gustin, 20, of Troy, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for July 29.
Heather L. Peterson, 46, of Lewiston, petit theft, a misdemeanor, sentenced to two days in jail, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail and $271.90 in fees.