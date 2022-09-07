Michael William Johnson and Deborah Joann Fusco, both of Lewiston
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Jacqueline King and Kelly Dean King.
Jennifer Suzanne Sparks and Thomas Ray Sparks.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Dawn D. Mendenhall, 48, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 26 days suspended, credited with two days jail, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, supervised probation six months, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $716.90.
Labronte L. Mathews, 25, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 days suspended, credited with two days, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, supervised probation minimum of 1 year, driver’s license suspended 1 year and pay $1,238.50.
Timothy W. Whitesell, 55, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to pay $1,438.50 in fees.
Winfield P. Laprairie, 35, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 80 days jail, credited with 7 days, driver’s license suspended 365 days and pay $352.50 in fees.
Shawn C. Hansen, 51, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to pay $1,174.50.