Of Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Brandon West and Kalli Heustis.
Carry Geis and Gary Geis.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Carol G. Burns-Hattan and Dean H. Hattan.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Drayven A. Pickett, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death, a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 10.
Andrew J. Jackson, 36, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and second DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentencing set for Dec. 23.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Timothy L. Hassett, 27, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and injury to a child, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 29.