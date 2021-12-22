Of Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Brandon West and Kalli Heustis.

Carry Geis and Gary Geis.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Carol G. Burns-Hattan and Dean H. Hattan.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Drayven A. Pickett, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death, a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 10.

Andrew J. Jackson, 36, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and second DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentencing set for Dec. 23.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Timothy L. Hassett, 27, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and injury to a child, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 29.

