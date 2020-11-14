Of Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Elizabeth and Kyle Marker, of Lewiston, a daughter, Demi Reese Marker, born Thursday.
Mary Reckard, of Lewiston, a daughter, Sierra Lee Peavey, born Thursday.
Kelsie and Dustin Spooner, of Clarkston, a son, Salem Lee Spooner, born Thursday.
Farren and Kyler Nilsson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Nila Nilsson, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Christian Daniel Metcalf and Kelli Marie Enyeart, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Pamela G. Hill-Horrocks, 54, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and misdemeanor DUI, sentencing is set for Jan. 7.
Jaysen P. Love, 32, of Dayton, Wash., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies, a status conference on sentencing is set for Jan. 21.
Cherokee E. M. Escallier, 29, of Lewiston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days of discretionary jail time, $845.50 in fines and fees, 100 hours of community service and placed on probation for three years.
Crime Reports
The passenger side rear quarter panel of a 2015 orange Toyota Scion tC was reportedly damaged in a hit-and-run incident on the 500 block of Main Street. Damage is estimated at $2,000.