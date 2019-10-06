Of Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Stephanie Vig and Trevor Livengood, of Clarkston, a son, Quinten Warren Livengood, born Friday.
Sadie and Justin Fraser, of Clarkston, a daughter, Conley Rose Fraser, born Saturday.
Traffic Accidents
Whitcom Dispatch and the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office reported a roll-over accident on State Route 129 near Swallows Park south of Clarkston at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday. One person was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. No other information was available Saturday.