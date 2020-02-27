Of Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kaitlin and Sawyer Edmison, of Clarkston, a daughter, Alandrea Kora-Ann Rain Edmison, born Tuesday.
Taydra Katzenberger and Nathaniel Kaufman, of Clarkston, a son, Greyson Daniel Katzenberger, born Tuesday.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle M. Evans
Shaun B. Andres, 42, 1411 10th St., Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, fined $716.90, sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 26 days suspended, and credit for two days, driver’s license suspended for 90 days, placed on six months of probation and 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail.
Joyce R. Kamoye, 27, 1018 SW Marcia Drive, Pullman, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgement, fined $716.90, sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 26 days suspended and credit for two days, driver’s license suspended for 90 days, placed on six months of probation and 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail.
Jacquelyn A. Adkison, 45, 1722 Fifth St. No. 12, Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, fined $1,216.90, with $700 suspended, sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 170 days suspended and credit for eight days, driver’s license suspended for 180 days, placed on two years of probation and 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail.
Jordan D. Tafoya, 29, 2304 11th Ave., Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, fined $888.50, sentenced to 60 days in jail, with 49 days suspended and credit for one day, driver’s license suspended for 90 days, placed on one year of probation and 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days in jail.
David P. Smith, 40, 139 Shiloh Drive, Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, fined $1,002.50, sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 26 days suspended and credit for two days, driver’s license suspended for 90 days, placed on one year of probation and 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail.
Jolynn Mallory, 41, 1602 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgement, fined $716.90, sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 27 days suspended and credit for one day, driver’s license suspended for 90 days, placed on six months of probation and 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail.
Judge Karin Seubert
Monique L. Picard, 38, 23437 Wild Rose Grade, Lapwai, pleaded innocent to DUI, a misdemeanor. Pretrial hearing set for March 10.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Teresa L. Breshears, 45, 1741 Charene Drive, Clarkston, failure to register as a sex offender, credit for time served, plus 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.
Tyler W. Kinzer, 32, 1833 Quailwood Drive, Clarkston, fourth-degree assault, tampering with a witness, domestic violence, violation of a no-contact order, sentenced to 30 days in jail, converted to community service, credit for time served.
Austin K. Cortright, 26, 1601 Dustan Loop, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree identity theft, second-degree theft, third-degree theft, forgery.
William J. Newell, 42, 212 Fifth St., Lewiston, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine.
Russell C. Davidson, 23, Asotin, pleaded innocent to second-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault.
Jose M. Santana, 49, no address available, second-degree theft, second-degree identity theft, sentenced to 17 months in prison.
Justin L. McClure, 23, 1712 Fifth St., Lewiston, second-degree burglary, sentenced to 364 days in jail, all suspended; fourth-degree assault, sentenced to four months in jail.
Marlon D. Davenport, 43, no address available, second-degree robbery, sentenced to 40 months in prison, concurrent with Idaho case.
Judge Tina Kernan
Deegan E. Best, 18, 1010 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, charged with nine counts first-degree computer trespass, nine counts cyberstalking and nine counts of violation of a no-contact order.
Eric M. Kimsey, 50, Lewiston transient, pleaded innocent to two counts second-degree burglary, making or having burglar tools, making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.
Dan C. Malloy, 60, transient, pleaded innocent to two counts of felony harassment, possession of a dangerous weapon.