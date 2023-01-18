Of Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Charles Gilbert Gorton and Tonna Laree Day, both of Lenore.
Jimmy Ellis Wicks Jr. and Jill Christine Milliken, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Johnathon Left and Jacqueline Coonrod.
Wendy Richards and Shane Richards.
Megan Peterson and Daniel Peterson.
Chadashah Maness and Michael Maness.
Steven Black and Tracy Black.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Chelan Alexandra Rivero and Juan Antonio Rivero-Zevallos.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Justin L. Cochran, 48, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to injury to a child, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail, three years felony probation and pay $245.50 in fees.
Kara E. Lydon-Etter, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), both felonies. Sentenced to 2 years Idaho Department of Correction, retained jurisdiction for each charge with the two sentences to run concurrently and pay $1,071 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Ridge W. Meacham, 30, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 29 days suspended and credited with one day served, supervised probation 12 months, driver’s license suspended 180 days and pay $1,202.50 in fees.
Jeffrey M. Cavin, 24, of St. Maries, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, supervised probation 12 months, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $716.90 in fees.
Ryan J. Heckman, 27, of Powell, Ohio, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 29 suspended and credited with one day served, supervised probation 12 months, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $702 in fees.
Dylan A. Goodrich, 27, of Aberdeen, Wash., charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a felony. Status conference Jan. 23.
