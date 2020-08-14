Of Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Misty D. Pointer, 39, of Marysville, Calif., charged with trafficking marijuana, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 26.
Samantha K. Oliver, 34, homeless, charged with grand theft and a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 26.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Jeffrey W. Cassezza, 60, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 56 days suspended, one year probation, license suspended 90 days and court fines/costs of $952.50.
Deanna M. Foster, 51, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 27 days suspended, six months probation, 24 hours of community service, license suspended 90 days and court fines/costs of $866.90.
Amanda R. Haines, 30, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to battery, a misdemeanor. Granted withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, one year probation and court fines/costs of $157.50.
Brent W. Hassell, 53, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to inattentive driving, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 26 days suspended, one year probation, 24 hours community service and court fines/costs of $471.90.
Tanner W. Zumhofe, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 90 days in jail with 62 days suspended, two years probation, 96 hours of community service, license suspended 180 days and court fines/costs of $1,160.10.
Joshua A. Parks, 19, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to commercial burglary, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 25 days suspended, one year probation and court fines/costs of $169.47.