Of Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Jared James Ball and Katrina Marie Roberts, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Samuel Weddle and Heather Weddle.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Kevin L. Leavitt, 37, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to third no-contact order violation within five years, a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 9.

Austin J. Newton, 26, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, court retained jurisdiction for up to one year, restitution and court costs.

Amanda K. Nogar, 37, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony. Sentencing suspended pending completion of in-patient drug treatment.

Andrea A. Parker, 40, of Chehalis, Wash., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Scheduling conference set for Jan. 19.

Darion W. Perrigo, 26, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Scheduling conference set for Jan. 19.

Brandon R. Ray, 47, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Sentencing set for Jan. 6.

Damien M. Tidball, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to eluding, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, court retained jurisdiction for up to one year, driver’s license suspended one year and court costs.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Michael D. Vanvalkinburgh, 42, of Dalton Gardens, Idaho, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 8.

Judge Karin Seubert

Kristopher R. Evans, 31, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days jail with 176 suspended, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.

Mercedes C. Villalobos, 19, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.

Brad D. Robinet, 56, of Prosser, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 58 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 180 days, fines and court costs.

Samantha A. Johnson, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 27 suspended, up to six months probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.

Balram Pande, 52, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to battery, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 90 days jail with 86 suspended, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.

Dylan J. McKelway, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.

Connor K. White, 19, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to DUI and frequenting, both misdemeanors. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.

Mason J. Anderson, 26, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to injury to a child, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days jail with 178 suspended, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Phoebe E. Adams, 31, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to felony harassment, telephone harassment and disorderly conduct.

Crime Reports

A bicycle valued at $400 was reported stolen on the 1200 block of Maple Street in Clarkston.

A flat-bed trailer valued at $650 was reported stolen on the 600 block of Chestnut Street in Clarkston.

