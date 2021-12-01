Of Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jared James Ball and Katrina Marie Roberts, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Samuel Weddle and Heather Weddle.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Kevin L. Leavitt, 37, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to third no-contact order violation within five years, a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 9.
Austin J. Newton, 26, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, court retained jurisdiction for up to one year, restitution and court costs.
Amanda K. Nogar, 37, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony. Sentencing suspended pending completion of in-patient drug treatment.
Andrea A. Parker, 40, of Chehalis, Wash., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Scheduling conference set for Jan. 19.
Darion W. Perrigo, 26, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Scheduling conference set for Jan. 19.
Brandon R. Ray, 47, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Sentencing set for Jan. 6.
Damien M. Tidball, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to eluding, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, court retained jurisdiction for up to one year, driver’s license suspended one year and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Michael D. Vanvalkinburgh, 42, of Dalton Gardens, Idaho, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 8.
Judge Karin Seubert
Kristopher R. Evans, 31, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days jail with 176 suspended, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.
Mercedes C. Villalobos, 19, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Brad D. Robinet, 56, of Prosser, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 58 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 180 days, fines and court costs.
Samantha A. Johnson, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 27 suspended, up to six months probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Balram Pande, 52, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to battery, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 90 days jail with 86 suspended, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.
Dylan J. McKelway, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Connor K. White, 19, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to DUI and frequenting, both misdemeanors. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Mason J. Anderson, 26, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to injury to a child, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days jail with 178 suspended, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Phoebe E. Adams, 31, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to felony harassment, telephone harassment and disorderly conduct.
Crime Reports
A bicycle valued at $400 was reported stolen on the 1200 block of Maple Street in Clarkston.
A flat-bed trailer valued at $650 was reported stolen on the 600 block of Chestnut Street in Clarkston.