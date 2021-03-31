Of Monday, March 29, 2021
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Kent J. Merica
Catlin Ganung, 34, La Grande, Ore., charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), preliminary hearing set for April 14.
Of Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Tanisha and Bandy Earl of Lewiston, a daughter, Lanely Mae Earl, born Monday.
Jazmin Briggs and Cody Parmer of Lewiston, a son, Jaxon Michael Parmer, born Tuesday.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Jaysen H. Statton-Harper, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for April 7.
Jeremy D. Fountain, 38, of Rainier, Wash., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Scheduling conference set for May 12.
Timothy F. Tannahill, 49, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a felony. Sentencing set for April 7.
Jennifer L. Stohs, 36, of Kendrick, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Admitted to drug court, first hearing April 6.
Tysun S. Dinnell, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, with intent to deliver, a felony. Sentencing set for March 31.