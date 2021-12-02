Of Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Amber Tamporello and Colton Davis, of Lewiston, a son, Kayden Christopher Davis, born Monday.
Daryl and Justin Carper, of Orofino, a daughter, Adalynn Ray Carper, born Monday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Tracy Winterbottom and Brian Winterbottom.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Christopher D. Murphy, 55, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, suspended, up to two years probation and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Wayne L. Seldon, 46, of Lapwai, charged with injury to a child, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 5.