Of Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Amber Tamporello and Colton Davis, of Lewiston, a son, Kayden Christopher Davis, born Monday.

Daryl and Justin Carper, of Orofino, a daughter, Adalynn Ray Carper, born Monday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Tracy Winterbottom and Brian Winterbottom.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Christopher D. Murphy, 55, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, suspended, up to two years probation and court costs.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Wayne L. Seldon, 46, of Lapwai, charged with injury to a child, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 5.

