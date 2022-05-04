Of Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Elizabeth and Kyle Marker, of Lewiston, a daughter, Felicity Brielle Marker, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Ryan Monty Williams and Tina Marie Poe, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Coeleen R. Coe, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 612 days in prison concurrent and credited to 122 days and fees.
Judge Jay Gaskill
Kirsten N. Green, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Sentenced to two to three years jail time, 30 days discretionary concurrent, credited to 102 days; five years felony probation; 100 hours community service; and fees.
Judge Michelle Evans
Jacob M. Steinwand, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two DUIs, both misdemeanors. Sentenced to pay fees.
Justin M. Kelly, 35, of Blanchard, Idaho, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to pay fees.
Tionna J. Hughes, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI under the age of 21 withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to pay fees.
Bruce N. Bledsoe, 40, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to pay fees.