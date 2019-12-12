Of Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jerry Allen Oldham Jr. and Misti Dawn Fowler, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Amanda M. Winkel and Victor E. Winkel
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Michael J. Mallory, 42, 1422 Cedar Ave., Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 90 days in jail, 70 days suspended, credit for one day served, $952.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for one year, 120 hours of community service, two years of probation.
Michael L. Wolf, 43, 1013 Burrell Ave. No. 8, Lewiston, DUI (excessive), a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 160 suspended, credit for two days served, $1,102.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended one year, one year probation.
Tucker J. Remsburg, 24, 2033 Birch Ave., Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, $716.90 in fines and fees, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days of jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, one year probation.
Thomas J. Dunham, 54, 933 Cedar Ave., Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, $716.90 in fines and fees, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days of jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, one year probation.
Larry R. Dahlberg, 68, 1716 Alder Ave., Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, $716.90 in fines and fees, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, one year probation.
Arthur B. Alvarez, 24, La Grande, Ore., DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, $716.90 in fines and fees, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, probation for 364 days.
Judge Jeff Brudie
Ryan J. Graber, 27, Seattle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (heroin), both felonies, given a withheld judgment, count 1: sentenced to 30 days in jail, $285.50 in fines and fees, seven years probation. Count 2: 30 days in jail (run concurrent), $345.50 in fines and fees, 100 hours of community service, seven years probation.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Joshua D. Henry, 42, 165 Locust St., Lapwai, charged with DUI, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 26.
William A. Victor, 57, Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 18.
Crime Reports
Credit card fraud with $2,200 in reported fraudulent charges was reported in the Lewiston area.
Two saws with a total value of $400 were reported stolen off a D&R Tree Service truck on the 1800 block of Idaho Street in Lewiston.