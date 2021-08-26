Of Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Mary and Ray Hasenoehrl, of Lewiston, a son, Leo James Hasenoehrl, born Tuesday.
Michelle and Justin Schmidt, of Clarkston, a daughter, Anna Kay Schmidt, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Destry Melvin Jackson and Jennifer Rae Poxleitner, both of Lewiston.
David Lee Taptto and Billy Jo Wheeler, both of Lapwai.
Ryan David Jacks and Kaylee Anne Short, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Jessica Fortson and Ronnie Fortson.
Granted
Faith Bell and Tyler Bell.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Latasha A. Kromrei, 31, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 27 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to six months probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Aaron J. Olivas, 38, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to battery, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 suspended and credit for two days served, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Jaime R. Hardy, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 180 days in jail with 178 suspended and credit for two days served, up to 18 months probation, fines and court costs.
Teri L. Heasley, 56, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 53 suspended, credit for two days served, 60 hours of community service, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended 120 days, fines and court costs.
Thomas Boerding, 46, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to excessive DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 suspended, credit for two days served, 60 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended one year, fines and court costs.