Of Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Taylor Goodrich and Skyler Hendren, of Weippe, a son, Kaysen Layne Hendren, born Tuesday.
Brittney and Abraham Yearout, of Lapwai, a daughter, Atly Kay Yearout, born Tuesday.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Samuel E. Poleson, 60, of Coeur d’Alene, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Jacob K. Crea, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Rachel L. Mendenhall, 46, of Spalding, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Dmitri N. Whitcomb, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, 30 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.