Of Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Taylor Goodrich and Skyler Hendren, of Weippe, a son, Kaysen Layne Hendren, born Tuesday.

Brittney and Abraham Yearout, of Lapwai, a daughter, Atly Kay Yearout, born Tuesday.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Samuel E. Poleson, 60, of Coeur d’Alene, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.

Jacob K. Crea, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.

Rachel L. Mendenhall, 46, of Spalding, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.

Dmitri N. Whitcomb, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, 30 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.

Tags