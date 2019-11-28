Of Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Brandi and David Vinton, of Clarkston, a daughter, Merrilee Alice Vinton, born Tuesday.
Cynthia and Marc Cote’, of Clarkston, a son, Mason Julius Cote’, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Edward Alvie Gustin and Julie Ann Price, both of Bovill
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Brianna L. Johnson and Alex J. Johnson
Casey A. Farnsworth and Garrett J. Farnsworth
Tracy A. Hartell and Casey D. Hartell
Granted
Melody A. Kinerd and Devin W. Kinerd
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Heidi Potratz and Matt Potratz
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Rochelle R. Steed, 34, 3433 Seventh St., Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony, sentenced to two to three years in prison, jurisdiction is retained for one year.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Christopher H. Clemens, 38, 3435 Seventh St. D, Lewiston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to two days in jail, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $716.90 in fees and fines, driver’s license suspended 120 days and probation for 364 days.
Judge Karin Seubert
Olivia B. Herrera, 24, 723 Preston Ave. Apt. F, Lewiston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor, withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days of jail, $866.90 in fees and fines, driver’s license suspended 90 days, one year of probation.
Andrew R. Trujillo, 24, Benton City, Wash., charged with DUI, a misdemeanor, withheld judgment, sentenced to 42 days in jail, 28 days suspended, credit for 14 days, driver’s license suspended 90 days and probation for 364 days.
Vicki L. Fountain, 58, 3575 Country Club Drive, Lewiston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor, withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days and one year of probation.
Aidan E. Fuhs, 24, 1406 Cedar Drive Court, Lewiston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, credit for 10 days, $852.50 in fees and fines, driver’s license suspended for 180 days and probation for 364 days.
Shanda M. Lozon, 20, Lenore, charged with DUI younger than age 21, a misdemeanor, withheld judgment, sentenced to $6,673.95 in fees and fines with $500 in fines suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year and one year probation.