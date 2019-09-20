Of Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
JoEllen and Elliot Barnes, of Kamiah, a son, Larry Morris Barnes, born Wednesday.
Shayna and Cory Hendrix, of Lewiston, a daughter, Taylee Jo Hendrix, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Dylan Joseph Hart and Marcy Marie Liedkie, both of Lewiston.
Cody Dale Jones and Jessie Nicole Costa, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Christopher J. Bauer and Kenni-Michelle C. G. Bauer
Crime Reports
A .38-caliber pistol valued at $400 that had been reported stolen was recovered at a Lewiston pawn shop and returned to its owner. The gun had been sold at several other locations, including a gun show, and no suspect was identified as stealing the pistol.