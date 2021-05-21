Of Thursday, May 20, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Lindsey and Morgan Smith, of Clarkston, a son, Liam Harrison Smith, born Tuesday.

Mackenzie Stroud and Casey Garland, of Clarkston, a son, Julian Jeremy Garland, born Wednesday.

Brittany and Christopher Heieren, of Lewiston, a daughter, Martha Danielle Heieren, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Ashlie Page Spickler and Peter James Kotsonas, both of Lewiston.

Rylee Brianna Parker and Marcus Allen Dreps, both of Clarkston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay P. Gaskill

Casey D. Jackson, 26, of Colton, pleaded guilty to first degree stalking, a felony. Given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 45 days in jail with 30 days suspended and four days discretionary, fined $2,500, five years probation.

Colton M. Folsom, 28, of Colfax, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to two to four years in prison; court retains jurisdiction for one year.

Hannah R. Ostoj, 19, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to two to four years in prison; court retains jurisdiction for one year.

Treyton X.L. Mooneyham, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony. Given a two- to four-year suspended sentence and four years probation, 60 days in jail with 30 days suspended, 16 days converted to 128 hours of community service and 14 days to be served on weekends, $2,500 civil penalty. A restitution hearing to be held June 17.

Crime Reports

Three catalytic converters valued at $900 each were reported stolen from recreational vehicles at Travelland RV on Thain Road in Lewiston.

