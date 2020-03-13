Of Thursday, March 12, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Charlee Sharp and James Daley, of Pomeroy, a daughter, Daphnee Annlynn Daley, born Wednesday.
Rebeccah and Kraig Stringham, of Asotin, a son, Jake Allen Stringham, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Hanford Dwight Robinson and Cynthia Diane Robinson, both of Lenore.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay P. Gaskill
Marlena R. Black, 31, 3208 10th St., Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI second or subsequent offense, a felony. Sentenced to up to five years probation, license suspended one year with credit for six months already suspended, 45 days local jail time with credit for time served and work release authorized, fines and court costs.
Matthew J. Czmowski, 28, 606 Linden Ave., Lewiston, pleaded guilty to domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, a felony. Sentenced to five years probation and court costs.
Corine A. DeForest, 35, 1206 Fifth St., Clarkston, pleaded guilty to forgery, a felony. Sentenced to a withheld judgement, three years probation, restitution and court costs.
Calvin R. Broncheau, 59, Lenore, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentenced to a withheld judgement, two years probation, restitution and court costs.
Damien M. Tidball, Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentenced to seven years in prison with three years fixed and retained jurisdiction up to one year.