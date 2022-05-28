Of Friday, May 27, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Mishayla Shoemaker and Seth Szasz, of Clarkston, a daughter, Amiyah Rose Nani Szasz, born Thursday.
Savannah Dixon and Joshua Pflug, of Asotin, a daughter, Saylor Avery Dyan Pflug, born Thursday.
Lia and Joseph Roberts, of Lewiston, Beatrix Evangeline Roberts, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Joshua Kyle Scott and Sarah Marie Duclos, both of Lewiston.
Jerry Allen Bronneke Jr. and Alisha Renee Guthrie, both of Lewiston.
Thomas Stephenson Holmes and Priscilla Jane-Kerr Smith, both of Clarkston.
Isaiah Kurt Danner Calene and Jenna Marie Dugdale, both of Lewiston.
Jason Cheyne Blodgett and Ronni Aliese Puanani Orton, both of Wishram, Wash.
Asotin County
Thomas Lawrence Boyd and Madisyn Renee Beaudoin, both of Clarkston.
Meheretab A. Meleke and Leah Marie Severson, both of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Andrew C. Bly, 35, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 3-2 years state prison and $285.50 in fees.
Judge Jay Gaskill
Brianna M. Galentine, 27, of Forest Grove, Ore., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail discretionary, felony probation four years, 100 hours community service and $845.50 in fees.
Kevin L. Leavitt, 37, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to no contact order violation (third offense), a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years state prison and $775.50 in fees.
Gary L. Mingo, 57, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to two years jail, 30 days discretionary, four years felony probation, 100 hours community service and $345.50 in fees.
Charles L. Wallace, 66, of Ridgefield, Wash., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to two years jail, 30 days discretionary, four years felony probation, 100 hours community service and $845.50 in fees.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Jonathan R. Ryan, 21, address unavailable, second-degree arson, second-degree vehicle prowling, third-degree malicious mischief, sentenced to 25 months in prison.