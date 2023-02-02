Of Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Mary McGuigan and Ian Carlin, of Lapwai, a daughter, Daisy Jene Carlin, born Jan. 11.
Stephanie McCracken and Kevin Stroud, of Clarkston, a son, Sage Jack Anthony Stroud, born Jan. 13.
Brittany Hall and Brandon Wells, of Lewiston, a son, Mason Alexander Wells, born Jan. 15.
Makella and Keith Hepburn, of Lewiston, a daughter, Bristol Mae Hepburn, born Jan. 16.
Jennifer and John Rake, of Lewiston, a daughter, Dawson Lynne Rake, born Jan. 17.
Jordyn and Bronson Boardman, of Lewiston, a daughter, Briar Layne Boardman, born Jan. 17.
Kelsey and Austin Durfee, of Clarkston, a son, Vann Archer Durfee, born Jan. 17.
April Dickinson, of Lewiston, a son, Braylon Mathew Dickinson, born Jan. 17.
Christina Miles and Eric Jungert, of Lewiston, a son, Theodore Roy Jungert, born Jan. 17.
Taran Heimgartner and Alex Smith, of Clarkston, a daughter, Railynn Denise Marie Smith, born Jan. 19.
Krista and Samson Thornton, of Grangeville, a son, River Jay Thompson, born Jan. 19.
Jennifer and Douglas Osburn, of Lewiston, a son, Blake Raymond Osburn, born Jan. 20.
Ariel and Lance Boehler, of Lewiston, a daughter, Libby Lois Boehler, born Jan. 20.
Arika Reuben and Taylor Thurlow, of Lapwai, a daughter, Harper Joy Thurlow, born Jan. 21.
Keisha Kruger and Richard Johnson, of Orofino, a son, Demani Avery Johnson, born Jan. 21.
Maelynn Wiggins and Eric Dotson, of Lewiston, a son, Michael Paul Dotson, born Jan. 22.
Magdalena Murillo, of Clarkston, a daughter, Liv Josephina Murillo, born Jan. 22.
Kaylyn and Matthew Johnson, of Lewiston, a son, Rowan Kody David Johnson, born Jan. 23.
Georgia and Larry Pence, of Lewiston, a son, Gabriel Jacob Pence, born Jan. 24.
Rayla and Caleb Carlyle, of Lewiston, a son, Cash William Carlyle, born Jan. 25.
Angela Best and Johnathan Olander, of Lewiston, a daughter, Felicity Rae Ann Olander, born Sunday.
Harlee and Benjamin Winters, of Lewiston, a daughter, Charlee Jayne Winters, born Sunday.
Emma and Jesse Rudiger, of Lewiston, a daughter, Eva Mae Rudiger, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Alexis Kay McBreairty and Jordan Matthew Armstrong, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Brian Andrews and Debra Andrews.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Wayne Scott Martin and Monica Sue Pennington.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Tina Kernan
Jordan D. Tafoya, 32, Lewiston, felony harassment, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft, sentenced to 13 days in jail, followed by six months of community custody.
Riley C. Woods, 37, Clarkston, second-degree theft, first-degree identity theft, first-degree theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours or community service.