Of Thursday, April 2, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medi-cal Center
Theresa and Johnson Leighton Jr., of Lapwai, a daughter, Carli Drew Leighton, born Wednesday.
Katherine Hollingshead and Patrick Severance, of Lewiston, a daughter, Ada Gayle Severance, born Wednesday.
Ashley and Doyle Crandell, of Lewiston, a son, Doyle Joseph Crandell Jr., born Wednesday.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Rhonda L. Parkhurst-McDowell against Shawn K. McDowell
Crime Reports
A Smith & Wesson 6906 9mm pistol valued at $300 was reported stolen from a residence in the 3100 block of Eighth Street in Lewiston.