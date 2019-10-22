Of Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Hannah and Dylan Dixon, of Lewiston, a son, Tyler King Dixon, born Sunday.
Jamie and David Johnson, of Cottonwood, a son, Rhonan Blaise Johnson, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Antonio Christopher Yeshua and Jennifer Elizabeth Piegdon, both of Jenks, Okla.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Magistrate Karin Seubert
Naethan M. Ivey, 30, probation violation on original charge of grand theft by receiving or disposing of stolen property; remanded to custody of sheriff; admit/deny hearing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Jacquelyn A. Adkison, 44, DUI; injury to child, failing to stop for accident; fail to give immediate notice of accident; consume or possession of open container, all misdemeanors; pretrial 8 a.m. Nov. 5.