Of Monday, Oct. 21, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Hannah and Dylan Dixon, of Lewiston, a son, Tyler King Dixon, born Sunday.

Jamie and David Johnson, of Cottonwood, a son, Rhonan Blaise Johnson, born Sunday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Antonio Christopher Yeshua and Jennifer Elizabeth Piegdon, both of Jenks, Okla.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Magistrate Karin Seubert

Naethan M. Ivey, 30, probation violation on original charge of grand theft by receiving or disposing of stolen property; remanded to custody of sheriff; admit/deny hearing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Jacquelyn A. Adkison, 44, DUI; injury to child, failing to stop for accident; fail to give immediate notice of accident; consume or possession of open container, all misdemeanors; pretrial 8 a.m. Nov. 5.

