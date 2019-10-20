Of Saturday,Oct. 19, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kelsey and Nathan Hattrup, of Lewiston, a son, Dillon Paul Hattrup, born Thursday, Oct. 3.
Summer and Brian Hill, of Lewiston, a son, Brodix Thomas Hill, born Thursday.
