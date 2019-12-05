Of Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Daniel Alan Donovan and Allyson Nicole Luther, both of Culdesac.
Issac Scott Neace and Megan Kathleen Watson, both of Lewiston.
Wendell Alexander Bazil and Faith Marie Phillians, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Jessyca Mae James and Tamika Robyn Dottie Olson, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
David Mager and Margaret Mager
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Travis R. Ruff, 37, of Moscow, charged with DUI, a felony, withheld judgment, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 30 days of discretionary jail time, $650.50 in fees and fines, 100 hours of community service, driver’s license suspended for one year, four years of probation.
Martha E.A. Ivey, 24, no address given, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison with two years indeterminate, $285.50 in fines and fees, jurisdiction retained for one year.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Samuel M. Ho, 30, Pullman, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 days suspended, credit for one day served, $866.90 in fines and fees, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, probation for six months.
Sydney L. Prado, 23, 528 Airway Ave, Lewiston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 days suspended, credit for one day served, $866.90 in fines and fees, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, probation for six months.
La Loni E. Burke, 34, Lapwai, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 26 days suspended, credit for two days served, $866.90 in fines and fees, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, driver’s license suspended for 120 days, probation for 364 days.
Kirk S. Kaschmitter, 32, 1706 Eighth Ave. Blvd. Apt. 2, Lewiston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 170 days suspended, credit for three days served, seven days to serve, $702.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended one year, probation for 364 days.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Gary Libey
Mithra D. J. Jacobs, 38, transient, pleaded innocent to second-degree burglary, third-degree theft.
Robert W. Hancock, 28, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine, possession of Clonazepam, possessing a dangerous weapon.
Nathan A. Griffin, 22, 2377 Florence Lane, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree rape of a child.
Wayde T. Nelson, 60, Liberty Lake, Wash., pleaded innocent to second-degree attempted kidnapping, making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.
Levi A. Fogleman, 30, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin, possession of hydrocodone with intent to deliver and three counts of delivery of methamphetamine.
Chad M. Breshears, 43, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to felony violation of a court order, domestic violence.
Curtis S. Aske, 58, 2818 25th St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to first-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Julius S. Beyer III, 20, Lapwai, pleaded innocent to residential burglary, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor in consumption, possession of alcohol, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
Nathaniel J. Mundell, 36, 1018 Fair St., Clarkston, possession of buprenorphine, sentenced to seven months in jail.
Daniel J. Courts, 49, 1549 Maple St., Clarkston, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, sentenced under drug offender sentencing alternative (DOSA) to 180 days of inpatient treatment followed by 24 months of community custody.
Lauren J. Rasmussen, 28, address undetermined, two counts possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, sentenced to 29 days in jail with credit for 29 days served.
Steven R. White, 33, 208 Fifth St., Lewiston, two counts second-degree burglary, sentenced to 43 months in prison.
Jeramiah M. Sessions, 37, 1360 Elm St., Clarkston, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, second-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, sentenced to 63 months in prison.
Crime Reports
A Lewiston resident reported being a victim of telephone fraud on the 600 block of Preston Avenue.
A male caller with an accent claimed to be a police officer and threatened a warrant if the person who answered the call did not purchase $300 worth of gift cards, which the resident did.
LC Ice Arena, on the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue North, reported $440 in cash stolen from a safe sometime between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Cutting shears, chunking shears and a Pretty in a Minute trimmer with a total value of $2,000 were reported stolen from a car on the 2900 block of Nez Perce Drive in Lewiston.
A video camera, backpack and speaker with a total value of $340 were reported stolen from a pickup truck parked on the 800 block of Sixth Avenue in Lewiston.
A 1995 Toyota pickup truck was reported damaged in a hit-and-run accident on the 700 block of Park Avenue in Lewiston. Damage to the passenger door was estimated at $500.