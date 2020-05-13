Of Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Alexandria Freand and Joshua Kolb, of Clarkston, a daughter, Amariana Renee Jean Kolb, born Monday.
Kari Dickison and Scott Grimm, of Lenore, a son, Jaxon Scott Grimm, born Monday.
Melissa Foutch and Bryant Kiser, of Clarkston, a son, Zane Eugene Alexander Kiser, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Charles Michael Morrison and Halecia Marie Parker, both of Lewiston.
Dakota Anthony Jurgensmeier and Ashtyn Rayne Huffman, both of Clarkston.
Dyland Wesley Scott and Kendra Leanne Foth, both of Lewiston.
Karl Allen Wolfgang Baunach and Macy Ilene Foley, both of Moscow.
Kyle Douglas Thompson and Kimberly Lynn Simpson, both of Lewiston.
Dylan Taylor Port and Emilie Marie Reiner, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Oliver S. Hewitt, 45, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, credit for two days served, $852.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Jeffrey M. Kopp, 37, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 days suspended, credit for one day served, 24 hours community service in lieu of two days in jail, $866.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for one year.