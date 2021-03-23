Of Monday, March 22, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Shannon and Jeff Blickenstaff, of Pomeroy, a daughter, Grace Morgan Blickenstaff, born Sunday.
Stacee McKay and Brandon Praus, of Clarkston, a daughter, Kapri Elody Lynné Praus, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Steven Harvey Head, of Clarkston, and Dessie Louise Coon, of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Joshua A. Jones and Amy A. Jones
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Fred J. McLeod, 49, of Clarkston, charged with battery of a law enforcement officer, a felony, preliminary hearing set for April 7.
Gary L. Mingo, 56, of Lewiston, charged possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing set for March 31.
Dino V. Reyes, 56, of Orofino, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, a felony, preliminary hearing set for April 7.