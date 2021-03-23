Of Monday, March 22, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Shannon and Jeff Blickenstaff, of Pomeroy, a daughter, Grace Morgan Blickenstaff, born Sunday.

Stacee McKay and Brandon Praus, of Clarkston, a daughter, Kapri Elody Lynné Praus, born Sunday.

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Steven Harvey Head, of Clarkston, and Dessie Louise Coon, of Lewiston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Joshua A. Jones and Amy A. Jones

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Fred J. McLeod, 49, of Clarkston, charged with battery of a law enforcement officer, a felony, preliminary hearing set for April 7.

Gary L. Mingo, 56, of Lewiston, charged possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing set for March 31.

Dino V. Reyes, 56, of Orofino, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, a felony, preliminary hearing set for April 7.

